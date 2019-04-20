NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Three County Fairgrounds was packed with people Saturday for the 'Extravaganja' event which highlights marijuana.
The event returned for another year, even though the city of Northampton made one major change.
With umbrellas and rain jackets in hand ..thousands of people came out for the annual Extravaganja event.
"Our mission is to bring people together who are all interested in cannabis," says Lindsey Schreiner, director of public relations.
Lindsey is with the the UMass Cannabis Reform Coalition and she tells Western Mass News that some of the tickets sales will be going to the Massachusetts Bail Fund.
"We like to promote awareness for different events for mass incarceration and people who are incarcerated for low level drug possession," notes Lindsey.
But this year the city of Northampton made it more difficult to draw in an even bigger crowd..
"The age restriction is definitely affecting the event today. Unfortunately for those in the 5 college area including UMass which is the school that we attend, if you are 18 years or older you can get into the event with a valid ID however we are excluding a lot of people who are in community colleges or who don't attend school at all who are in that 81 to 20 age," Lindsey explains.
She says this is something that she hopes will change for next year.
"For future events we would like to not to have those restrictions. Those restrictions were brought to us by the Northampton town this year and unfortunately we weren't able to compromise," Lindsey notes.
Saturdays event had plenty of music and more than 80 vendors.
Colleen sceiler, a vendor at Extravaganja told us, "You see the growth, the education, more people .. everyone is more informed and they want to be more informed and we see the growth there. We see the growth in the vendors."
Even with ticket sales being different this year and the rainy weather Saturday.. that didn't stop people from coming, even from out of state.
"We actually have one of the biggest facilities that grows medical marijuana in Mississippi and a lot of people just do not know it but I don't think it is going to be legal there any time soon so it is cool to be here," one fair goer told us.
Saturday marked the first time the event was held since the public has been able to purchase marijuana legally at cannabis shops, like NETA in Northampton.
