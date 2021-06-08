SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- CRRC in Springfield revealed new metro cars being designed and built in western Massachusetts for the city of Los Angeles.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the CRRC officials, Los Angeles Metro Chief Operations Officer James Gallagher, and local leaders at the Massachusetts CRRC manufacturing facility on Page Boulevard in Springfield to reveal the new cars.
Sarno explained why this deal will help our local job market.
"These are good paying labor union jobs that are here for Springfield residents and all the partnerships have been amazing," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
If successful, Metro can expand the agreement for as many as 218 cars for a total of $647 million.
