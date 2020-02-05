CT authorities searching for missing 6-year-old Putnam girl.

PUTNAM, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - CT authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing 6-year-old girl.
CT Dept. of Public Safety officials say that Sarah Stebbins is described as a 4'00" tall white female, with red hair, green eyes, and weighs approximately sixty pounds.
A Silver Alert was issued for Sarah Stebbins around 7:45 Wednesday night.
Officials say that she may be traveling in the company of her mother, Heidi Boyle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Putnam Police at 860-928-6565.
