CT authorities searching for missing 6-year-old Putnam girl.

(Photo provided CT Department of Public Safety)

PUTNAM, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - CT authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing 6-year-old girl.

CT Dept. of Public Safety officials say that Sarah Stebbins is described as a 4'00" tall white female, with red hair, green eyes, and weighs approximately sixty pounds.

A Silver Alert was issued for Sarah Stebbins around 7:45 Wednesday night.

Officials say that she may be traveling in the company of her mother, Heidi Boyle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Putnam Police at 860-928-6565.

