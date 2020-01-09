CT authorities searching for missing Enfield teen.

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Connecticut are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing teenager.
According to CT State Police officials, 16-year-old Daejaun Thompson was reported missing earlier on Thursday.
Thompson is described as a 5'5" black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 131 pounds.
A picture of Thompson has not yet been made available.
If you have any information on Thompson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.
