(WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s big news out of Connecticut where the governor said those failing to properly quarantine could face a fine.
As several states continue to maintain lists of locations considered COVID-19 hotspots, many are wondering if those traveling to Massachusetts could face penalties too.
In Connecticut, the governor is proposing a possible $1,000 fine for those who don’t follow the quarantine restrictions after traveling from a COVID-19 hotspot state.
Crossing the border into Massachusetts, we wanted to speak with lawmakers to see if a possible fine like that is being considered in the Bay State.
“I don’t believe any specific plans are imminent. They certainly haven’t been shared with the legislature,” said State Sen. Eric Lesser.
Lesser said there are bills that have been filed in the Massachusetts legislature that would impose punishments on those who fail to properly quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
“They range in severity from warnings, verbal warnings, written warnings, to yes, including fines,” Lesser added.
However, Lesser told Western Mass News the likelihood of any of those bills getting passed soon is low because they are still in committee.
This comes as travelers coming to Connecticut from COVID-19 hotspot states could face a $1,000 fine if they fail to properly quarantine for 14 days.
In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has advised those traveling from states outside of the northeast to self-quarantine for two weeks, but has not outlined a punishment for those who don’t.
Lesser said if the governor decides to impose a fine, he can do so via executive order.
“The governor does have the power in the state of emergency that we’ve been operating in since March to issue one of those orders,” Lesser explained.
Lesser said that’s most likely the path Governor Baker would take given his actions throughout the pandemic thus far.
“All of the social distancing guidelines, all of the business shut-down orders, all of the crowd gathering restrictions have been issued by executive order. They’ve been issued through the Department of Public Health and through the governor directly as part of the state of emergency,” Lesser noted.
We reached out to state health officials as the governor’s orders are issued through the Department of Public Health.
Meantime, Lesser said lawmakers will coordinate with the governor in whatever way they can.
“While there is a close coordination, we do talk to each other. We provide input to each other. This is a decision that’s up to the governor,” Lesser said.
Both Connecticut and Massachusetts have ranked well, having some of the lowest transmission rates of COVID-19 in the country.
