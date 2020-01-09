CT man arrested following traffic stop in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut man on probation is facing several charges after police found an open container of alcohol and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 10:30 Wednesday night, officers in the C3 North End Unit under the direction of Lt. Julio Toledo observed a vehicle that did not a have inspection sticker and also had a defective brake light.
It was also determined that the registered owner of the vehicle, later identified as 44-year-old Jose Encarnacion of New Britain, CT, had a suspended license.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on the 0-100 block of Birnie Avenue and immediately placed Encarnacion under arrest.
Officers observed an open Bud Light Lime on the passenger seat, as well as, what appeared to be, the handle of a firearm in between the driver's seat and the center console.
It was later determined that the firearm was loaded and "ready to fire".
Loose ammunition was also recovered following a search of the vehicle.
Encarnacion, who is on probation in New Britain, Connecticut, was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
Walsh adds that Encarnacion's probation officer was notified.
