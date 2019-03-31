SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Springfield.
Cromer Yett from West Hartford, CT was taken into custody at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police believe he's also involved in other attempted house break-ins in the city as well.
Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh reports Yett was identified as the man who broke into a home on Eddy St. ... the same street officers arrested him on.
Further details about the case and number of attempted break-ins he's believed to be involved in have not been released.
Yett is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.