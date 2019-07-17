WEBSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Massachusetts girl.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Connecticut said Tuesday that 35-year-old Joshua Besaw of Thompson, CT was arrested today on federal charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Prosecutors allege that on May 31, Besaw encountered a 12 year old girl at a Webster, MA park, identified himself as 'Chuck', and enticed her into his vehicle. He then drove the girl to a wooded area in Thompson and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
After the incident, Besaw allegedly drove the girl to Dudley and dropped her off in an unfamiliar neighborhood.
"The minor victim then borrowed a phone from a stranger to contact her parents who picked her up and brought her to the police station to report the incident," the U.S. Attorney's added in their statement, adding that a sexual assault investigation was also conducted at a nearby medical facility.
Webster Police, along with Connecticut State Police, conducted and investigation that included examining surveillance video from several businesses and residences in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
"On July 10, 2019, investigators conducting surveillance of Besaw collected cigarette butts that Besaw had discarded. It is alleged that DNA evidence collected from the discarded cigarette butts matched DNA evidence collected from the minor victim on May 31, 2019," the U.S. Attorney's office added.
Besaw was ordered detained following a court appearance in Hartford on Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation.
