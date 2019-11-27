STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police received reports last week of multiple cars stolen from numerous driveways in the area of Clark Road and Lauren Lane.
Police also received a report of a fourth motor vehicle that was broken into overnight but wasn't stolen.
Each vehicle that was stolen was unlocked with the keys left inside.
On Monday, November 25, police in West Hartford, CT arrested a juvenile for operating a stolen motor vehicle.
A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of two sets of car keys.
It was later determined that the two sets of keys belonged to two of the vehicles that had been reported stolen out of Sturbridge.
Officials were able to recover the three motor vehicles that were stolen out of Sturbridge in Hartford, CT.
Officials are also seeking an extraditable warrant for the infractions committed against the state of Massachusetts.
Police advise the public to make sure to check that your vehicles are locked, to not leave your keys in the vehicle at any time, and not to leave any valuables in the vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.