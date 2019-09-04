STAMFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue our team coverage on Hurricane Dorian as recovery efforts now begin in the Bahamas.
We spoke with Americares, an organization based out of Connecticut that provides humanitarian aid following natural disasters.
With the storm now having left the Bahamas, the rush to help begins.
Speaking to us via Skype, Kate Dischino is the Vice President of Emergency Programs with Americares.
She tells Western Mass News that they have teams deployed to the Bahamas based out of Nassau.
“We’re really focusing on coordination efforts and really understanding what the need is. We know that Hurricane Dorian created a catastrophic impact and we’re working to make sure that we understand what’s needed before providing assistance at the moment," Dischino tells us.
She says, like many others around the world, she’s watching videos of the flooded streets and people in need of help.
People like Philip Cooper II, who spoke with us via Skype from the Bahamas.
He says the damage can only be described as gut wrenching.
"They are sending out photos in the Bahamas. They are showing photos of people who have passed away and dead, and you are looking at those photos trying to pinpoint who the person may be, a relative or loved one, and you cant reach out," explains Cooper II.
“By having a team there, we’re making sure that the needs that are coming out are not being duplicated and we’re responding to changes considerably. Right now, we’re hearing that some of the greatest needs are in the area of medicine, medical supplies, and basic hygiene items," stated Dischino.
Knowing that there’s a desperate need for help, Dischino says she encourages everyone to contribute whatever they can.
“The best way to support is to identify a trusted organization and provide cash donations where possible. The organizations that are on the ground are in the know. They’re aware of the needs and able to stay on top of it, and be able to provide what assistance is needed at the right time," said Dischino.
Dischino says that Americares has responded to over thirty natural disasters, including Hurricane Maria, and says it’s important to remember the long-term impact this storm is going to have.
“Our hearts go out to everybody that was affected and we know that, in times of need, just being there and being ready to respond not only in the immediate aftermath, but knowing that the longtime recovery is also going to be a challenge. It’s important to know there will be a lot of support behind those that need it.," added Dischino.
Dischino says, as it has been in the past, the biggest challenge right now is coordinating and communicating.
It’s something they will continue to work on in the days, weeks, and months to come.
