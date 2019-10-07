HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut held a press conference late Monday morning to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to look at the standards for vintage aircraft.
Since Wednesday's deadly crash, there have been calls for federal officials to take a closer look at the safety standards of vintage planes.
Just before noon today, Blumenthal shared a letter he wrote to the FAA.
This comes after a B-17 bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday, killing seven and injuring seven others.
Blumenthal said these World War II-era planes are a major piece of our county's history and they need to be preserved and respected with adequate safety standards if they are going to be flown.
That's why he is calling for a broader examination and investigation.
"What we have learned is that these vintage airplanes have been given exemptions from both sections. In a 2018 letter to Collings Foundation to the FAA granted a specific special set of conditions, along with an exemption from the general requirements from inspection, maintenance, training of pilots, all the standards that apply normally," Blumenthal explained.
The B-17 plane that crashed at Bradley last week is owned by the Collings Foundation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
