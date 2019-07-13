CT State Police asking for public's help in locating missing Enfield man.

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a missing Enfield man
Officials tell us that they are looking for 37-year-old David Wheelcok, who has been missing since July 12.
Unfortunately, a picture has not yet been provided.
Wheelcok is described as a 6'1", white male with brown hair and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing plaid shorts, a white tank top, and black and green sneakers.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.
