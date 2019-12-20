CT State Police searching for missing Somers man with ties to Sturbridge area.

SOMERS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut authorities are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing man.
According to Connecticut State Police officials, 38-year-old Somers resident Ken Yukimura was last seen leaving his home around 6:00 Thursday morning and was reported missing by his family.
It was later determined that Yukimura had used his credit card in order to complete a purchase in Wallingford, CT around 10:10 that morning.
Yukimura is described as a 6'1" white male, with a tattoo of a crab on his left shoulder and weighs approximately 215 pounds.
Officials say that Yakimura is operating a 2015 black Dodge Ram with Connecticut license plate C0445385.
The vehicle has a yellow, rubber duck atop the antenna and has a dent with a large area of rust on the back driver's side bumper.
CT State Police tell us that Yukimura has ties to the Sturbridge area.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200 and reference Trooper Hill, as well as CFS number 1900597923.
