WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News continues to follow the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport that happened on Wednesday.
The plane took ten passengers and three crew members in the air to experience the World War II-era plane.
It crashed into a deicing facility.
That crash took the lives of seven people and injured seven others.
The foundation who owns the plane, the Collings Foundation, announced they will suspend its flight operations and the "Wings of Freedom" tour for the rest of the year.
Of the seven victims who died, we know the pilot and the co-pilot on the plane were killed.
48-year-old Jim Roberts of Ludlow and 56-year old David Broderick of West Springfield were also killed.
Andy Barrett from South Hadley and Thomas and Linda Schmidt were injured in the crash.
They currently live in Feeding Hills, close to the Suffield, CT border.
In the meantime, investigators have been learning more about what may have caused the vintage plane to crash.
The NTSB began moving the charred remains of the B-17 on Friday.
Officials have been going through videos, wreckage, and are reading witness accounts.
Connecticut State Police are expected to hold a presser on Tuesday to update the public on the latest information in the investigation.
