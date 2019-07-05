CT teen in custody following vehicle pursuit in Longmeadow.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut teen was taken into custody Wednesday night following a vehicle pursuit in Longmeadow.
According to Lt. Tom Ryan of Mass State Police, Trooper Daniel Moran caught a 2016 Nissan Altima that was speeding down Longmeadow Street (Rt. 12) just after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
When Trooper Moran sounded his lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car took off at a high rate of speed.
Trooper Moran ultimately decided to stop pursuing the vehicle because the operator was driving in a reckless manner and was weaving in and out of traffic.
A short while later, Trooper Moran came across a vehicle that had rolled over off to the side of the road on Wheel Meadow Drive.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle that had crashed was the 2016 Nissan Altima that Trooper Moran had pursued earlier.
After running the plates and the operator's license, it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Enfield, CT and that the driver, later identified as 19-year-old James Miller of Somers, CT, had been operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
Miller was complaining of pain after the vehicle crashed and was taken to Baystate Medical Center under supervision of Mass State Police with minor injuries.
After he was released, Miller was transported to the House of Correction in Ludlow where he was held until his arraignment in Springfield District Court.
Miller is facing the following charges:
- Speeding
- Failure to stop
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Passing violation
- Marked lanes violation
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
His bail has been set at $1,000.
