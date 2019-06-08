CT woman arrested on drug, OUI charges in Monson.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving her vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Monson Police tell us that officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 32 after witnessing a vehicle speed towards the downtown area around 1:00 a.m.
After pulling the vehicle over, officers say the driver, later identified as a 31-year-old woman from Willington, CT, got out and ran away.
Massachusetts State Police dispatched a trooper to help police search for the woman.
She was located a short time later, and, after being examined by an officer from the Palmer Police Department who has been trained to recognize if someone is under the influence of narcotics, it was determined that she was driving the vehicle not just while under the influence of drugs, but alcohol as well.
A further search of the vehicle showed that the driver was also in possession of heroin, an unspecified drug, and also had an open container of alcohol.
Police also found that she was also operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
The driver, who hasn't been identified yet, is facing several charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation if a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.
She is expected to appear in court for her arraignment on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.