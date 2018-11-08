CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A special organization in Cummington is helping new parents and their families.
"This has become a real mecca in terms of being able to provide and support families," said Lisa Goding, executive director of It Takes A Village.
Tucked in the old Berkshire Trails Elementary School, it takes a village has found a home and a purpose - serving new parents throughout the hilltowns.
"The birth of a child, in many cases, is a very exciting, new and happy time. To have families who are struggling financially that really puts a stress on them. They come in here...and we accept them for wherever they're at," Goding noted.
It Takes A Village offers emotional and practical support.
"We will pair families with neighbors to come and do home visits - 12 weeks of home visits - where the neighbor will come in and help with the laundry, maybe hold the baby while the mom showers...whatever they can do to help with the overwhelming chaos of the newborn period," Goding noted.
One new mom, Sierra-Rae Bottum, said that after having her son, she had severe post-partum depression. The non-profit stepped in and helped her cope.
"I was embarrassed about having PPD and coming to the closet, Lisa and Molly, who run the closet, really helped me realize it's not just me," Buttom added.
Families are not only given much needed services, but also pretty much anything a new parent would need.
"They get clothes, baby supplies, maternity supplies, everything is free. There is no income eligibility. Some people are coming just have a sustainable lifestyle," Goding said.
The organization that had a humble start from one woman helping one family back in 2009 just gave out $75,000 worth of items to 1,500 families in 2017 - and we wanted to help.
On behalf of Western Mass News and Diamond RV, Jacob presented a check for $500.
"Oh my goodness. [to continue the good you do in the community.] It means a lot to us. I'm in total shock," Goding explained.
