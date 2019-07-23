CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A critical community service in western Mass is losing its home, leaving many to wonder about the future for the families it serves.
'It takes a village' is more than just a motto.
"Provide free postpartum support for families," Mollie Hartford, co-Executive Director of It Takes a Village, tells us.
It speaks to the lifestyle for some, also fittingly the name of a social service non-profit operating in Cummington, but now the town has other plans for the building that houses it.
"They told everyone. There is a yoga studio across the hall, a kitchen, and a homeschool group. A music lesson. We were all asked to leave," says Hartford.
At the start of August, the Village Closet, located at the old Berkshire Trail Elementary School, will close, according to Mollie Hartford.
That means no more supplies for families that are in need of items, such as clothing, toys, baby strollers and carriers, all free of charge.
"We have diapers. We are the only diaper bank in the hill towns. Any family. There's no income eligibility, no residency requirements. Come in here and take what you need. [No questions asked?] No questions asked," continued Hartford.
Just last year, more than 1,500 families were able to take advantage of this service.
It Takes a Village tells Western Mass News they want to keep helping others.
"What we will have to do is rent a storage unit, put it all into storage. Right now, we are actively looking for a new home," stated Hartford.
A new home to continue their mission...
"There's a huge need. It's really shocking the need that families in western Mass have for this baby gear," said Hartford.
Only this time...
"What is going to happen in two weeks when the doors are closed, and that momma has nowhere to go? [It took a village for her, now it seems like you in turn now need the village?] We need the village," added Hartford.
Mollie and other volunteers tell us that they'll do what they can to help those in need after August 1 and remain confident they'll have a new home soon.
For those looking to make donation to It Takes a Village, you can click or tap here for more information.
