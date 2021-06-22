SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As vaccination rates slow, many locations are offering incentives for those who might still be hesitant to get their shot. On Tuesday, that included a free, walk-in vaccine clinic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with Curative.
There were no missed shots at that vaccine clinic today. Western Mass News found a cold chain nurse prepping shots on demand to ensure no doses got wasted at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Shortly after opening their doors at 10 a.m., residents started dribbling in.
“I was hesitant for a long time and just a lot of people that were hesitant in the family ended up doing it, so I just decided to do it,” said Jessica Reed of Springfield.
While family members were Reed’s deciding factor for getting her first shot, free tickets is the museum’s way of helping the community overcome their hesitancy.
“It seems like we’re kind of down to people who that are on the fence a little about the vaccination and anything we can do to help someone maybe decide to get it and help us reach herd immunity and get back to some normalcy, we’re happy to do it,” said Stephen Delnickas, director of museum operations at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
We asked Curative if any other partnerships like this one are in the works. They’ll be finishing doses at several area schools and employers this week and as for public events, there are talks for future pop-up vaccination clinics at outdoor events like fairs.
“With a lot of the large vaccination clinics closing, we thought, well this would be a great thing,” Delnickas added.
It was two Pfizer shots for a free throw. You won’t receive your free ticket until after your second dose, which at that site will take place on July 13.
“We hope people are going to come out this summer and enjoy it,” Delnickas explained.
There is no expiration for those free tickets, so they are valid for use at any time.
