SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is the latest location in Western Mass to offer a COVID-19 vaccination incentive.
On Monday morning, Curative announced it is partnering with the Hall of Fame to provide people with vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place Tuesday June 22nd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with another clinic scheduled for second dose shots on Tuesday July 13th.
People receiving their vaccine at the Hall of Fame will get a free ticket that can be used when they return for their second dose.
According to Curative, Pfizer vaccines will be administered and everyone 12 and older is eligible to get a vaccine. Youth between the ages of 12 and 14 will however need a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered for free and insurance is not required. No appointments are necessary but if you would like to book an appointment you can do so here.
