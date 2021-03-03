SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Everyone is talking about President Biden's new promise that the U.S. will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American by the end of May, but is that feasible?
Officials from Curative told us this end of May vaccine goal is a lofty, yet a worthy one to be put forward by the president.
COVID-19 vaccinations at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield could start to pick up even more with President Joe Biden's plan to have enough doses available for every American by the end of May.
Dean Shultis, the senior vice president of field operations for Curative, the site running the mass vaccination site in Springfield, told Western Mass News they are thrilled with the news. He told us that to make this happen, everyone needs to work together so states can receive the vaccines.
“If they can get the vaccines on-hand, I mean that’s the number one target,” Shultis explained.
At the moment, Shultis said all production and vaccine numbers are trending in the right direction.
“I know the numbers, where we’re at now in terms of overall percentages, where the current administration plans on being by May, so according to those numbers, it’s pretty exciting and we’re super happy to be a part of it and to help with distribution of the vaccine,” Shultis added.
Curative has been working hand-in-hand with the Massachusetts governor’s office to make sure if and when they need to expand operations, they are ready to go. One of those plans is expanding locations.
“…Not just in Springfield mall, but other locations as well and put plans in place and just be prepared,” Shultis added.
Shultis said the company has also put a number of vaccine vans in place within the Bay State.
“If the state or the Commonwealth asked us to go that route and start delivering vaccines to some of the locations, more rural locations, or facilities that is problematic for those populations of people to get to a vaccination site, then we’ll deliver it to them,” Shultis noted.
Residents we spoke to told Western Mass News they think the May deadline is obtainable as long as the state is provided with the resources.
“With the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, I think I’m very hopeful. I think we’ve got a good hold on this and I think it’s definitely doable,” said Ginny Levski of Longmeadow.
Drew Sadowski of Longmeadow added, “I think hopefully the supply will be there and if the supply is there then, I’m hopeful that the distribution will be there and it will get to the right people and the right arms and hopefully we’ll be on the adults and hopefully, by end of summer, get to the kids.”
Shultis said Curative does expect to receive doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at some point.
