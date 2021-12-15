SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced that the Curtis Blake Day School will be closing its doors.
The school said their board of directors made the determination to close on January 14 after they worked to sustain adequate staffing levels and manage other issues related to the pandemic.
“I know this will be difficult for families, but it will hopefully get students some better immediate options and we can look at how we review and restart the program in a way that ensures that the program is meeting student’s needs and doing so in a way that is consistent and sustainable," said Dr. Will Davila, the school's executive director and CEO, in a statement.
Curtis Blake Day School has been operating at the Mill Pond campus of the Children's Study Home since 2015. Prior to that, it was run as a program of American International College and was slated to close in 2015 due to declining enrollment.
Children's Study Home Board President Gordon Quinn explained in a statement:
“We are committed to providing quality services and cannot allow a program to struggle through potential prolonged shortcomings at the expense of our students and families. This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one."
School officials will be working with parents and area school districts on transition plans, as best as possible. Children's Study Home will also support parents and staff through placement changes, student records requests, technical support, and other resources that might be needed.
