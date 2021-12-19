SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Parents have expressed concerns over the closure of the Curtis Blake Day School in Springfield
Parents told Western Mass News they’ve been calling and emailing state reps hoping to save Curtis Blake Day School. Now, they’re hoping an organization steps up to take it over.
“Parents are in a very vulnerable state right now, and it's very scary right now,” said parent Catherine York.
Uncertainty is in the air for parents of Curtis Blake day school, after school officials announced the school is closing its doors on Jan. 14. Due in part they say to pandemic-related staffing shortages.
Curtis Blake Day School offers a program like no other, with the teachers and the training and they're trauma-informed,” said Blake.
The school teaches students in kindergarten through eighth grade with learning disabilities. York has a son in seventh grade with a dyslexic profile. She told Western Mass News n the school has been invaluable to her child.
“In the two months that he's been there, he's already made more progress than he's made anywhere else in two years,” said York.
At a meeting on Friday, parents were hoping for an extension to the timeframe. but York told us she doesn't feel the meeting was productive.
“We simply were not given enough time to research the schools out there, to find a school, to visit the schools, and to transition the students in a safe way because the last thing you want to do is just uproot a child,” said York.
Western Mass News reached out to executive director and CEO of the Children’s Study Home Dr. William Davila. He acknowledges it was a difficult meeting, but he tells us in part quote:
“We hope that over the next few weeks we can support them in finding appropriate placements for their children”
The school, which was originally located on American International College’s Campus, closed once in 2015, before it was taken over by the children’s study home. Parents are now looking for another organization to carry on Curtis Blake's legacy They said they want to be a part of the discussion
“The parents really wanted to work with the school, they really wanted to work with Mr. Davila and the board to find solutions,” said York,
Another parent, Nicki Carbonneau told us the school’s tight knit community is what makes it so special to families.
“We have small class sizes, we don't have distracting things on the walls for the kids, we work collaboratively with each other, they work across grade level…These kids are like family to each other,” said Carbonneau.
They feel like it’ll be almost impossible to find another place that offers what Curtis Balke does.
“When our students don't get services, they lose a lot, and they have an individualized education plan for a reason,” said Carbonneau.
Carbonneau is optimistic that the parents will overcome this challenge.
“We’re going to saved soon, and we will be moving on,” said Carbonneau.
If you want to support their efforts and read testimonials from alumni, you can follow the group's Facebook page.
