SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Curtis Blake Day School in Springfield is closing, claiming it's due in part to pandemic staffing shortages.
Parents, however, are claiming that is not the case.
“I don’t get the special education I need at a normal public school. So I kind of need this school,” Henry Hoit, a fifth-grader at Curtis Blake Day School.
Hout has dyslexia and his learning environment is about to change once his school closes on Jan. 14, as parents and students at the school learned this week.
Henry's father, Steve, is doubling down on the Children’s Study Home, the company that operates the school, devoted to teaching students kindergarten through eighth grade with learning disabilities. The reason given: hiring difficulties, but Hoyt isn't buying it.
“There is no excuse for what his happening. This is a systematic and political move by them to close the school down. Because it does not fit or they do not want to support it any further," said Steve.
We brought Hoyt's concerns right to the executive director of the Children’s Study Home, William Davila. He told Western Mass News they have been trying to hire those with the right certifications. They’re constantly recruiting but not finding candidates.
“We have actually hired a recruiter, something that we didn’t have in the past year. In the past year, we have a recruiter. We’ve increasingly expanded our recruitment efforts,” explained Davila.
The school has received complaints about being short-staffed. In a letter to parents the executive director says in part:
“We do not believe we can make needed improvements and corrections while still actively operating the school.”
Hoyt believes the school is not actively recruiting.
“The former principal was told under no certain circumstances are they allowed to hire new teaches or new staff. and that is going back to last year,” said Steve.
We asked Davila to respond.
“I am not sure where that comes from, because we’ve posted dozen of positions over the past year. many of them for the school but also for other programs as well,” said Davila.
We asked Hoyt what he would like done now.
“We’re looking for a home where we can take all kids, all students, all teachers and staff and house the program," said Steve.
There is a Zoom meeting scheduled on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The Executive Director said he plans to address parents' concerns and questions directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.