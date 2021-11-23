LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Armata’s Market now at a loss due to that fire, many people are without a turkey for Thanksgiving, but also, they now have to find another place to get their Armata’s Market foods.

Right now, the town of Longmeadow is preparing arrangements for people to pick up Thanksgiving food at the Greenwood Center, but it still won’t replace how much people relied on Armata’s Market.

"The macaroni salad at the deli, I always get and I had to restock on it, so I came yesterday. Now, I wake up the next day, it's gone,” said Kyle McDonald of Windsor Locks, CT.

Like many people, McDonald went to Armata’s Market on Monday just as if it were a regular day, but little did he know that would be his last time inside after a fire tore through the plaza. For McDonald, his Thanksgiving food plans will have to be adjusted.

"My parents just ordered Thanksgiving dinner here. Now, they have to go elsewhere to figure out what they're going to get,” McDonald added.

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn added, "Armata's serves 100s and 100s of turkey dinners, premade, and pies. They're famous for their pies."

The aftermath of the fire shows how much damage was done to Armata’s. Dearborn told Western Mass News this hits at a hard time of year for the businesses.

"The main business was Armata's Supermarket and The Bottle Shop, which are two longstanding businesses in our community, especially for both of those facing the holiday,” Dearborn noted.

As for McDonald and his parents, he noted, “No, we won't have Armata’s. We'll have to find something else, I guess.”

Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons told Western Mass News of those six businesses impacted, at least 74 employees worked there. Now, they’re helping them to get unemployment assistance. Also, MEMA and The Salvation Army are helping the businesses and employees find resources.