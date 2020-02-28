CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the milder than usual winter we've been having, a local pool company is busy with customers looking to get a jump start on the summer season.
But is it still too early?
Western Mass News is getting answers about what can and can't be installed right now.
It's been a pretty unusual Winter in western Massachusetts with little to no snow on the ground and now many people, including customer James Chesnis, are skipping ahead to more Summer-like activities.
"I'm just picking up supplies for my spa...I have my TV in there. I have my DVD player and stuff so I watch movies while sitting in the spa," Chesnis explained.
Salesman Scott Alexander from Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee told Western Mass News because of warmer temps, they've been answering more calls than usual with many excited to get ahead of the game.
"Many people have sighted well the way the winter hasn't been here, they're probably won't be a Spring so let's jump in right away," Alexander said.
Alexander told us the biggest misconception is thinking that the lack of snow on the ground means swimming pools can be installed right now; he said that can't start until April.
"The ground needs to be first defrosted. The problem with it, we can't bring in a rig to go in to clear and level with a bobcat if the ground is still frozen. It's gonna leave the uneven ground for us and there's no way to do it properly," Alexander explained.
While it's not warm enough to install swimming pools right now, hot tubs are another story.
"A hot tub or the endless pool can be put in year-round. For the hot tubs, we have, if it's snowing out, we have a toboggan-like apparatus, to bring it to where you like it to your property or inside your property," Alexander explained.
Alexander said while they'll take care of the heavy lifting, he asks customers to help them out beforehand.
"If it's snow out there, then we just ask that they shovel it away so that we can place the spa properly," Alexander noted.
While they can install hot tubs during this winter season without any issues, Alexander has one more suggestion...
"Something proactive to take the hot moist air out of the area, even if its a porch that people think, 'Gee it's got screens and such,' I commend like a bathroom to proactively push the hot moist air out of the area so you don't have to worry about mold and mildew," Alexander said.
