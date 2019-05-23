CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A consumer alert as we head into Memorial Day weekend.
The Aurora Packaging Company is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to e coli concerns.
The meat was packaged on April 19th, and the recall includes products marked "Est. 788".
It covers more than forty products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, ribs and brisket cuts.
The possible e-coli contamination was found in a random sampling.
There are no reported illnesses at this time, and more information can be found on the Department of Agriculture's website.
Western Mass News checked the Department of Agriculture's alert and with local grocery store chains.
It does not appear any of the affected beef is sold here in western Mass, but, as Memorial Day is synonymous with cookouts, one local beef distributor says consumers still need to know what they're buying.
A busy day at Arnolds Meat's in Chicopee as customers stock up for the Memorial Day weekend.
"Pepper burgers, hamburgers, and rib eye steak," Chicopee resident Darlene Collette tells us.
Arnold's owner, Larry Katz tells Western Mass News, he's happy to see some sunshine in the forecast after such a soggy Spring, which hasn't exactly been ideal for the cookout business.
"We really haven't had one decent Sunday. It's been raining almost every Sunday, and that's a big cookout day, whether its a holiday or not, but Memorial Day is a big one," says Katz.
This holiday weekend, Katz expects to go through about 700 cases of rib eyes, 7,000 pounds of hamburger, and 5,000-6,000 pounds of hotdogs.
Since Arnold's is a wholesale business, as well retail, he says that means his meat has to be federally inspected almost daily.
"The inspectors have an office here. If you're federally inspected, they have an office here," continued Katz.
Even though it appears that a 62,000-pound beef recall does not affect stores in western Mass, Katz says customers should always know where their beef comes from, and how it's processed.
Meat here, goes through, what's called, an intervention machine.
"What this intervention machine does is almost washes the meat. Even though it's already been down out west, it washes it again, and more or less guarantees you don't get e coli or anything else from the meat...It's washing the meat," added Katz.
As you get ready for your Memorial Day cookout, wherever you shop, Katz says find out first where the meat is from before you bring it home.
The Department of Agriculture has also issued a recall of more than 2,000 pounds of Vienna Beef hot dogs, because they may contain metal fragments.
However, it appears none of the affected packages are sold in Massachusetts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.