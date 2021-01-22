SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $1 billion. Many people are buying tickets and feeling lucky Friday night.
The people Western Mass News spoke to on Friday said they think their number will get called. So Western Mass News asked them what they would do with the money if they won, and if no one wins, would they keep playing.
“I got this. I think I’m going to win," said Chicopee resident Melissa Fair.
That was the thought most people had in their heads Friday night who purchased lottery tickets. Hoping their numbers are lucky. But this isn’t the first time Chicopee resident Melisa Fair is feeling lucky.
“Once the numbers started to grow, I started buying tickets," she said.
If she won Friday night, Western Mass News asked her what she would do with hundreds of millions of dollars.
“I would share it with family. I’d take a wonderful vacation. I would help charities and do a little good for the community," she said.
With the Mega Millions jackpot going up and up, convenience stores are getting more business in the middle of the pandemic. Over at Zain’s Smoke Shop and Convenience Store in Springfield, the owner, Ali Akbar, said they’ve seen an increase in customers.
“Quite a lot, quite a lot, especially for the lottery," he said. "Just from the lottery, it's been a couple thousand at least. Talking about it went from $5 to at least $8, $9,000.”
When some people play their lucky lottery numbers, sometimes they pick ones that are close to them.
“I am feeling lucky. Yeah, I played some numbers that are birthdays that are significant to me," said Chicopee resident Tony Oliveria.
Oliveria said if he didn't win Friday night, he told Western Mass News he wouldn't give up.
“I’m always optimistic absolutely," he said. "I feel like luck is on my side. If I don’t win, I’ll try it again.”
The drawing Friday night is at 11 p.m., and the in-cash your win is an estimated $740 million.
