CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Mega Millions jackpot totaling $1.6 billion, customers have been rushing into stores to buy their last-minute tickets.
Now we’ve all heard of the saying who wants to be a millionaire, but with the current jackpot at $1.6 billion, it's now who wants to be a billionaire.
The record setting Mega Millions jackpot is so high that it is now determined that whoever wins will leap onto Forbes list of the world's richest people.
That is unless the winner decides to split the winnings.
As Western Mass News has found, this is enough to make a lot of first timers, along with regulars, wanting to buy tickets.
Nicholas Bergeron from The Copperline in Chicopee said that since 1 p.m. Tuesday, they have made $2,600 just off lottery ticket sales.
The previous record Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million. It was shared by winners in three states in 2012.
The drawing will be at 11 p.m. tonight.
