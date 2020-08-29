(WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday marked the first day of sales tax holiday weekend in the Bay State.
Customers were able to buy many items with no tax up to $2,500.
This also means more foot traffic for local businesses and corporations.
This tax-free weekend is a chance for local businesses to bring in more revenue with an increased of customers shopping and one store owner told Western Mass News that when you shop local, it puts money right back in to the local economy.
“It’s been crazy in here today. We've have been processing a lot of pre-orders…just been very busy with customers in and out of the store…and phone orders as well,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts Apparel and Home in Agawam.
It's been a busy Saturday at Cooper’s. Saturday kicks off the tax-free weekend across Massachusetts. That means retail items of up to $2,500 will be exempt from sales tax.
For local business owners, like Gourde, when customers shop at her store, it means putting more money back into the local economy.
“For every dollar that people spend locally, 68 cents goes right back into the local economy…pays our teachers and our firefighters, our policemen, whereas if you spend that money online, absolutely none of it comes back, not even a penny,” Gourde added.
Over at the Holyoke Mall, retail stores have been waiting for this tax-free weekend opportunity and they're taking all the COVID-19 precautions.
“Stores have really prepared for this weekend with a lot of options for shoppers. Some stores offer buy online, pick up in-store. Some have socially distant lines. Some have curbside pickup,” said Lisa Wray with Holyoke Mall.
As far as customer traffic goes on Saturday, Wray told Western Mass News they won’t have those numbers until next week, but she said traffic is steady.
“In general, our traffic has had a positive trend since reopening in June, which is great news for the thousands of employees that work here,” Wray added.
Now, if you didn’t get a chance to go shopping today, tax-free weekend continues tomorrow.
Cooper’s Gifts Apparel and Home in Agawam is usually closed on Sundays, but during the tax-free weekend, they will be open for business this Sunday.
