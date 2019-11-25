CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular holiday hot spot people go to get kielbasa and other polish foods, won't be opening their doors for Thanksgiving.
Chicopee Provisions is still closed and the store is still closed after a water main break in September.
The flooding caused the store to lose its products, supplies, and machinery.
Since then the store has not been able to make their beloved blue seal kielbasas.
Western Mass News stopped by Bernat's Polish Meats and spoke with the owner, Gregory Bernat.
Bernat told Western Mass News since Chicopee Provisions has been closed they have seen an influx of customers this holiday season.
"Well our phones have been ringing more often and we have been getting larger foot traffic into the store where people are calling and asking for pirogi's kielbasa's and things like that," Bernat explained.
While Bernat's Polish Meats does not sell the blue seal kielbasa, they make several kinds of their own.
Western Mass News has reached out to Provisions to see when they expect to open but we haven't heard back just yet.
