WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s good news for shoppers looking to save some extra cash. The state’s tax-free weekend kicks off this Saturday and local businesses are gearing up for an increase in foot traffic.
Mary Masotti of Westfield checked out sofa sales at the Affordable Mattress and Furniture Store in the city.
“It’s nice to be able to go into a furniture store and see the products instead of ordering things online,” Masotti noted.
She told Western Mass News she was doing some pre-shopping ahead the state’s upcoming sales tax holiday weekend, which is a good time to save some extra bucks.
“Because I am retired, I thought I would do a little savings,” Masotti added.
Affordable Mattress and Furniture owner Dan Wells told us, like Masotti, many customers have been coming through the door and checking out items and getting an idea of how much money they can save.
“You can save anywhere from $30, $40, up to $200 depending on what you are purchasing,” Wells noted.
He explained his trick to beating out the big competitors. “I underpriced my product. My mattresses start at $149 for a queen size mattress, sofas start at #349,” Wells noted.
While most mattresses and sofas are available for same day pick-up, Wells said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on the industry.
“…But there is still you know people are ordering and sometimes, it could be months out, weeks to months,” Wells explained.
However, Wells is expecting an overall busy weekend, filled with many sales.
“A lot of people are calling in, asking what is going on, so they are looking to get out and spend some money,” Wells added.
The tax-free weekend is Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.