SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local hair salon opened their doors today to help a 15-month-old battling a rare form of cancer.
On Friday, western mass news introduced you to beautiful Eislyn Rose O'Brien.
The 15-month-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
"She’s doing really well. She’s a little bit more bald now, but she’s still thriving, she’s still happy, running around, taking all the toys from the playroom and bringing them to her room. She has a whole stash of toys right now. She got a platelet transfusion this morning, because her platelets were low. We’re praying and hoping that her levels get higher so that we can go home on the twenty-third for a couple weeks before we start the process over again," Chelsea O'Brien, Eislyn's mom, tells us.
Eislyn Rose is currently undergoing chemotherapy and staying at the hospital, forcing her parents to take a step back from life at home and work.
"We make it work. It’s hard. It’s not really stressful. It’s exhausting, because we want to be together. At least once a day, we call each other on the phone, like, 'Gosh, I wish i was home'. My husband always says, 'I wish you were home'. I think it’s just been really exhausting. It’s hard for me to leave, but I know that I have to sometimes and I know it’s hard for him to leave us there, but we’re ready to go home for a little bit," explained Chelsea.
To help with growing medical costs, Salon Advantages held a cut-a-thon on Sunday.
"When I heard about it, the first thing I thought of was what can I do to help? I put myself in the situation. I have two kids at home, so I was like anything I can do to support them and help them through the toughest time of their life. We’re hoping to see all the support from the community, friends, and family to really help this family out and get them on a good track and be a little more comfortable, because, unfortunately, mom is out of work right now and they’re really stressed and I’d rather them be focusing on Eislyn and her getting better and her recovery than having to worry about finances right now," Ashley Svoboda of Salon Advantages stated.
"It’s humbling to know how many people care. I know that we have a lot of family here, but it’s nice to know that everybody came together when we needed to. It’s like they didn’t hesitate. They knew this is what needed to be done. It was humbling and heartwarming. It felt nice to know we are loved by so many. Whatever it is, I’m grateful for," added Chelsea.
To learn how you can help the O'Briens, you can click or tap here for more information.
