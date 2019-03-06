EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton small business is opening its doors this weekend to help one of its customers.
To most of us, a haircut means a fresh new look or new style, but to Andy Morse, a simple haircut means so much more.
"Someone wouldn't probably think your hairdresser would go this far for you, but at the same time, knowing Lisa and who she has been for years, when she brought it up to me, I wasn't surprised and obviously very grateful that she would do this," Morse noted.
Looking at the 31-year-old newlywed, you'd never know that he is in the fight of his life.
"Not long after the wedding, I had a lingering cough and then Michelle said you should go get that checked out. I kept hearing all along it's probably not cancer. The odds of it being cancer are really low and then in August, we found out that it was cancer and it had spread from my lung to my spine, my ribs, my pelvis, and my hips," Morse added.
Michelle Morse added, "All the doctors were completely floored. It's not something that happens to a healthy 30-year-old at the time."
Andy and Michelle told Western Mass News the community support has been incredible.
The most recent to step-up: Andy's longtime hair dresser, Lisa Godin.
"Most of my clients, they're not clients, they're friends. I've known them for so long," Godin said.
This weekend, Godin's hair shop is holding a cut-a-thon with other local businesses getting on board to support Andy.
"We have over 25 different donations from area restaurants. We have a golf bag. Ted from Ted's Jewelers donated a $100 gift certificate, so we are doing a cut-a-thon, a bake sale, a raffle, and a-dollar-a-minute chair massage," Godin explained.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday's cut-a-thon will be going to Andy and his family.
The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m Saturday at Lisa's Hair Shop at 54A Northampton Street in Easthampton. Haircuts will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
