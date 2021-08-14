SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--CVS pharmacies will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible immunocompromised people beginning today.
The drugstore chain said people are now able to schedule vaccination appointments on CVS.com
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for Pfizer and Moderna. However, Johnson & Johnson has not been approved just yet, because of "insufficient data," according to CDC officials.
Those with qualifying conditions must attest they are eligible and must wait at least 28 days after their second dose to receive the shot.
Western Mass News spoke with CVS spokesperson Tara Burke and received this statement that says in part-quote:
We are prepared to begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday (8/14) to eligible immunocompromised patients according to guidelines shared today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We strongly encourage eligible patients to schedule an appointment for a third dose at CVS.com. Patients will be able to begin scheduling vaccination appointments on CVS.com starting on Saturday morning.
Patients will be required to attest to their eligibility during the scheduling process and at the time of receiving their vaccination.
