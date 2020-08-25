SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many families are planning ahead now that the state has mandated students in Massachusetts schools get a flu shot in the next four months.
As cold and flu season approaches, hundreds of CVS locations in Massachusetts are now offering flu shots.
“You can walk into any CVS location in the western Mass. area and we currently have flu vaccinations in stock as we speak,” said Craig Miklasiewicz, district leader for CVS Health
Hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations and 65 Minute Clinic locations are offering flu shots to students and families as cold and flu season inches closer.
Since the state has required flu vaccines for all students going to school by December 31, Miklasiewicz told Western Mass News he expects to see an increase in supply this fall.
“When we look at this year alone, with the impacts of COVID-19 and the new mandates through the state, we know that, more than ever, we will have an uptick in flu vaccines in our stores and we are prepared for that in every one of our locations,” Miklasiewicz noted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending people get vaccinated early in the fall before flu season ramps up.
“At all of our CVS locations, all of our pharmacists are immunizing pharmacists, so we are well prepared for any influx with any type of vaccinations this year,” Miklasiewicz noted.
With more people heading to CVS locations to get the vaccine, Miklasiewicz said the pharmacies are taking extra precautions to make sure pharmacists and customers are safe.
“At all of our immunization locations, you will be required to wear a face covering, we will take your temperatures, and then all of our pharmacists will be wearing proper PPE and following proper cleaning protocols,” Miklasiewicz explained.
If you are looking to get a flu shot anytime soon, walk-ins are accepted at all CVS locations and, starting in September, you will be able to make an appointment online.
