(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- CVS Health is opening 12 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites at pharmacies across Massachusetts on Friday, the company said.
The new sites will utilize self-swab tests that won’t require people to leave their vehicles. No testing will be done in stores.
The tests are done under the supervision of a CVS employee and results are usually available in three days.
Preregistration is required.
The Rhode Island-based company opened nine such sites in Massachusetts earlier this month and plans to open 1,000 sites across the nation by the end of the month.
The sites opening Friday are:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea
- CVS Pharmacy, 419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill
- CVS Pharmacy, 480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook
- CVS Pharmacy, 842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook
- CVS Pharmacy, 136 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford
- CVS Pharmacy, 272 Highland Avenue, Salem
- CVS Pharmacy, 720 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury
- CVS Pharmacy, 215 College Highway, Southwick
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 Lexington Street, Waltham
- CVS Pharmacy, 301 Central Street, Winchendon
- CVS Pharmacy, 652 South Street, Wrentham
