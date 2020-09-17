(WGGB/WSHM) -- CVS Health has announced that it's opening 400 COVID-19 testing sites across the country on Friday.
The move comes as part of the company's efforts to increase access to coronavirus testing.
Twelve of the new sites opening tomorrow are in Massachusetts and two are located in western Massachusetts.
- CVS Pharmacy, 287 Springfield Avenue, Agawam
- CVS Pharmacy, 181 Brighton Avenue, Allston
- CVS Pharmacy, 207 Market Street, Brighton
- CVS Pharmacy, 355 Centre Street, Brockton
- CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott Street, Danvers
- CVS Pharmacy, 70 West State St., Granby
- CVS Pharmacy, 454 Electric Avenue, Lunenberg
- CVS Pharmacy, 220 Maple Street, Middleton
- CVS Pharmacy, 689 Depot Street, North Easton
- CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Washington Street, Roslindale
- CVS Pharmacy, 1075 Broadway Street, Saugus
- CVS Pharmacy, 453 Station Avenue, South Yarmouth
As of Friday, there will be a total of 51 COVID-19 testing sites in the state.
The self-swab tests are available to patients and those who meet CDC criteria. Pre-registration for an appointment is required and a parent or guardian needs to complete that registration for minors and those ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied with parent or guardian while being tested.
Most test results will be available in two to three days.
For more information on the CVS testing program, a complete list of sites, and to register for a test, CLICK HERE.
