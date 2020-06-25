WOONSOCKET, RI (WGGB/WSHM) -- CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by opening up five new testing locations on Friday.
This brings the total number of testing sites in the state to 33.
The additional locations opening tomorrow include two sites in western Massachusetts:
- CVS Pharmacy, 235 Center Street, Chicopee
- CVS Pharmacy, 4 Broadway Road, Dracut
- CVS Pharmacy, 246 Mill Street, Leominster
- CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Eastern Avenue, Malden
- CVS Pharmacy, 770 Boston Road, Springfield
The new sites opening on Friday join over two dozen other testing sites already open across the Bay State:
- CVS Pharmacy, 370 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham
- CVS Pharmacy, 9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater
- CVS Pharmacy, 34 Cambridge Street, Burlington
- CVS Pharmacy, 100D North Main Street, Carver
- CVS Pharmacy, 142 Worcester Road, Charlton
- CVS Pharmacy, 1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea
- CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury Street, Danvers
- CVS Pharmacy, 419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill
- CVS Pharmacy, 480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook
- CVS Pharmacy, 842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook
- CVS Pharmacy, 114 Central Street, Ipswich
- CVS Pharmacy, 266 Broadway, Lawrence
- CVS Pharmacy, 136 Ashley Boulevard
- CVS Pharmacy, 366 King Street, Northampton
- CVS Pharmacy, 107 West Street, Pittsfield
- CVS Pharmacy, 266 Route 44, Raynham
- CVS Pharmacy, 272 Highland Avenue, Salem
- CVS Pharmacy, 2 Lafayette Road, Salisbury
- CVS Pharmacy, 720 Boston Turnpike Rd, Shrewsbury
- CVS Pharmacy, 215 College Highway, Southwick
- CVS Pharmacy, 928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 Lexington Street, Waltham
- CVS Pharmacy, 599 State Road, Westport
- CVS Pharmacy, 301 Central St, Winchendon
- CVS Pharmacy, 481 Lincoln Street, Worcester
- CVS Pharmacy, 44 W Boylston Street, Worcester
- CVS Pharmacy, 652 South Street, Wrentham
CVS explained that the self-swab tests will be available to those who meet CDC criteria, as well as age guidelines. Patients must register in advance and can schedule an appointment at cvs.com starting Friday.
Testing will not take place inside CVS locations and stores and MinuteClinics will continue to serve customers and patients.
Those getting tested will need to stay in their vehicle and will drive to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they would be provided a kit and instructions. A member of the pharmacy staff will observe the process to make sure it's done correctly.
Completed tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for process. Results are expected in approximately three days.
