WOONSOCKET, RI (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Massachusetts, including a pair in the western part of the state.
The announcement Thursday by Rhode Island-based CVS Health comes as the company works to establish up to 1,000 test sites by the end of May.
Ten new sites in the Bay State are part of the company's first rollout of sites in several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement:
“By working with a wide range of partners like CVS and our colleagues in the health care community, Massachusetts has significantly increased COVID-19 testing and is a national leader in per-capita testing.
We are grateful to CVS for their partnership on this major additional testing expansion at a number of sites across the Commonwealth, especially because we recognize the importance of continued and accessible testing as we move toward a responsible, phased reopening of our economy.”
The new testing sites in Massachusetts include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 142 Worcester Road, Charlton
- CVS Pharmacy, 44 West Boylston Street, Worcester
- CVS Pharmacy, 266 Route 44, Raynham
- CVS Pharmacy, 366 King Street, Northampton
- CVS Pharmacy, 9-19 Summer Street, Bridgewater
- CVS Pharmacy, 100D North Main Street, Carver
- CVS Pharmacy, 928 Riverdale Street, West Springfield
- CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury Street, Danvers
- CVS Pharmacy, 599 State Road, Westport
- CVS Pharmacy, 188 Linden Street, Wellesley
CVS explained that the self-swab tests will be available to those who meet CDC criteria, as well as age guidelines. Patients must register in advance and can schedule an appointment at cvs.com starting Friday.
Testing will not take place inside CVS locations and stores and MinuteClinics will continue to serve customers and patients.
Those getting tested will need to stay in their vehicle and will drive to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they would be provided a kit and instructions. A member of the pharmacy staff will observe the process to make sure it's done correctly.
Completed tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for process. Results are expected in approximately three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.