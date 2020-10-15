SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cyr Arena at Springfield's Forest Park has been temporarily closed due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
City officials said that the closure takes effect immediately and is being done out of an abundance of caution due to the city being listed as 'red' - or high-risk - on the state's COVID-19 map.
The arena will be closed for two to three weeks for deep cleaning.
Hockey teams and parties scheduled to use the arena are being contacted. Everyone will also be reminded that they must follow all city public health guidelines and protocols, as well as follow the state's COVID-19 safety plans.
The city's Department of Health and Human Services and the Community Tracing Collaborative is continuing all contact-tracing efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.