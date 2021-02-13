SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cyr Arena in Springfield has reopened as of Saturday.
The city of Springfield announced Cyr Arena has reopened for team activities, but with restrictions.
According to Mayor Domenic Sarno, city officials, the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management Patrick Sullivan, and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris consulted to make this decision.
“Those planning to utilize Cyr Arena will have to follow and adhere to all of the regulations and safety protocols set forth by our Parks and Health Departments and those rules established by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs reopening standards for youth and adult amateur sports activities,” Sarno said in a statement.
The arena is now open for team activities with restrictions, and the first team used the ice for practice Saturday morning.
