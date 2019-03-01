SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County District Attorney is answering questions on the record for the first time since announcing his investigation into a forcible student arrest at Commerce High School.
It's the second time in as many weeks that D.A. Anthony Gulluni has decided to look further into an alleged police misconduct case based on new video evidence.
"Any case where a police officer is possibly involved in criminal behavior should be referred to the district attorney's office for investigation," Gulluni said.
On Friday, Gulluni outlined the process by which his office is supposed to receive information from Springfield Police when one of their officers is accused of misconduct.
"What we're shooting for this early stage is making sure that it's a more consistent process and basically a more timely process. There's been some gaps," Gulluni explained.
Gulluni cited the video from the December 3 Commerce High arrest as a prime example.
"[Did you guys not see the Commerce High video until very recently and was that not brought to you by the police, but by the public?] That is correct. We were not aware of that video. I was not aware of it for purposes of any criminal review of a police officer, so that is kind of the crux of the situation," Gulluni said.
The addition of the video showing the arrest of Jerry Bellamy is another example. Though the case was cleared by Gulluni's office in 2017, he told Western Mass News that they didn't have this angle of the arrest when making that decision.
"Here is a video that comes to our attention, it's clearly given us a different perspective apart from what we had from police reports and the charges against individuals, so video can certainly change a case's direction," Gulluni noted.
Even speaking in general terms, Springfield Police have said video evidence only provides a small piece of the bigger picture.
Gulluni spoke in more definitive terms.
"It certainly provides us with the vantage point and in some cases in irrefutable perspective on how a crime happened and what exactly happened in that situation," Gulluni added.
Springfield Police have said they support the officer in the Bellamy incident 100 percent. They are not, however, commenting on the Commerce High officer until after his review with the Community Police Hearing Board is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.