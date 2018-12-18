BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report they have located the body of a Brimfield man who went missing late last week.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that the body of the 54 year old man was located in about 12 feet of water in Long Pond in Brimfield on Monday.
Authorities had been searching the pond for that man since Friday after police learned that he may have gone ice skating.
"The search was eventually concentrated in an area of Long Pond after Brimfield Police discovered personal items suspected to have belonged to the missing man," the D.A.'s office explained.
That search ended early Monday afternoon when his body was found.
The incident remains under investigation.
