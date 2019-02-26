SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway surrounding a reported altercation between a Springfield Police officer and a Commerce High School student.
The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred back in December.
“This incident, along with the recent Jerry Bellamy case, makes it clear that the current system of assessment and referral is flawed. There must be a more consistent and transparent process by which the conduct of police officers is reviewed when allegations of criminal behavior arise. This systemic change will commit to justice, integrity, and the public trust," Gulluni noted in a statement.
To read more on this case, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.