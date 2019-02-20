LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two children under the age of 10 were killed during a serious three-car accident in Ludlow Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
We're told initial stages of the investigation reveal a Dodge Durango driven by a man with his four children inside was traveling eastbound on Shawinigan Drive near Russel Street when it lost control, drove into the other side of the road, and crashed into a Ford tanker truck, traveled a "significant distance", then a Dodge Caravan just before 3 p.m.
The Hampden District Attorney's office said the two children inside the Durango, who were identified as 9-year-old Jadyn Lamas and 7-year-old Natalya Lamas both from Ludlow, were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The two other children inside the Durango were also taken to the hospital. We're told the driver and a passenger in the Carvan suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured.
The area of Russell Street and Shawinigan Drive to Salter College on the Chicopee side were closed for hours while crews investigated the scene.
Those who travel in the area often told Western Mass News it's dangerous and cars speed down it.
"I come down here to get gas any my tea from Cumberland Farms, but that stretch of roadway people go pretty fast down that and they think it's part of the highway. It's not the highway quite yet so it can get a little crazy," said Rose Lopez.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
