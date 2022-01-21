SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Hampden District Attorney concluded the investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting of Orlando Taylor III.
No charges will be filed against the officer involved.
The DA’s office also releasing all evidence, including the body cam footage from that Sunday morning.
District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said after the investigation, the Springfield Police officer’s use of deadly force was within reason for his self-defense and training.
The family of Orlando Taylor III now look forward, focusing on mental health in memory his memory.
Officer Robert's body worm camera then shows Mr. Taylor running and thrusting with a large object in his right hand into the face and neck area of officer falcon. Thereby stabbing. The stabbing causes officer falcon to fall to the ground as he bleeds from the won,” said Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni.
On Friday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released his findings from the investigation into what happened on Jan. 9.
Gulluni described the moment Springfield Police Officer Arjel Falcon is stabbed by Taylor, saying to his partner, ‘Yo I just got stabbed in the face’.
The DA made the police body-cam footage public for everyone to see what happened.
“Throughout this encounter officers clearly and continuously order Mr. Taylor to drop the weapon. In the view of the various cameras, it is also apparent that both officers attempted to keep their distance from Mr. Taylor when he faces them and ultimately charged at Officer Falcon,” explained Gulluni.
Taylor approached falcon with a knife still in his hand, the officers drew their guns.
While Taylor kept charging at the officers. Falcon fires, which Gulluni said indictated the reasonable use of force.
The family of Orlando Taylor III disagrees with the DA's findings.
“The family, although we disagree with the District Attorney's outcome, we respect his decision. This is not new to the African American community. It has always been okay for Police to be justified to kill us. And we accept that. But from this point forward, the family wants to be recognized as helping to deal with mental health issues in the African American community,” said Charles Stokes.
Taylor’s grandmother spoke out on what she wants to do in memory of her grandson.
“We right now want to put the light on my grandson and mental health issues. That's what we want to focus on. Because that is where it has to go,” said Earlene Taylor, Orlando’s grandmother.
Taylor’s bother wants everyone to come together to prevent something like this from happening again.
Whether you feel it was justified or unjustified that it still doesn't mean, definitely we can come together for the mental health issue side and definitely to update policies so things like this doesn't have to happen,” said Yusef Eddington, Orlando’s brother.
The family also called for improved training for police officers to deal with mental health issues in the community.
