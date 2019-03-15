WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into the death of a Worcester firefighter back in December.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said that the office of the chief medical examiner has ruled that Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy died of smoke inhalation and that the manner of death was a homicide.
Roy was killed after he became trapped while fighting a fire on Lowell Street December 9, 2018.
On Friday morning, a grand jury handed up an indictment against 21-year-old Momoh Kamara of West Boylston on charges including second degree murder, armed burglary, and arson of a dwelling. He was arrested this morning and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Worcester Superior Court.
"The fire investigation determined that the fire was set in the basement of 5-7 Lowell Street. The criminal investigation led us to Mr. Kamara, a former resident of the building," Early explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
