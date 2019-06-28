SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thirty-four people arrested in one week in western Massachusetts.
Those arrests are part of an effort officials call a "unique" collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement.
Officials said the arrests - not all pictured here - stem mostly from Springfield.
Police said they mainly involve people with gang affiliations and records of prior violence.
Violence in western Massachusetts is a topic we've covered since the warm weather began, but when asked why this sweep is just happening now, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni confirmed it was the murder of Charles White a couple weeks ago that, in part, caused officials to zero in specifically on gang activity.
"These individuals in these gangs have been discussed and were predicted to be particularly violent leading into the summer before the Chicopee murder took place," Gulluni said.
Gullini said many of the 34 arrested were known to law enforcement before this week's sweep.
Even so, it couldn't prevent the murder of White, whom officials said was not involved in any gangs, but rather caught in the middle.
"It had to do with conflict between two rival gangs in the city of Springfield and an act of violence that was meant make a very strong statement," Gulluni added.
Gulluni said the suspects in White's murder do not appear to be involved in any larger national gangs. He was hesitant to name any of the gangs tied to any of the arrests.
"I'm not gonna mention them specifically, in order to avoid giving them the infamy they seek...We do believe that there are some significant actors taken off the street." Gulluni explained.
Western Mass News went to one of the areas that Gulluni described as a 'hot spot' for their sweep - around Temple and School Streets.
"[Do you feel safer?] Yeah, I feel safer just knowing less weapons...off the streets...so that makes it a safer neighborhood, with less guns are around." said Shelton Swanigan of Springfield.
One person, who didn't want to show her face on-camera, agreed.
"In my opinion, I actually believe that this is a very safe because clearly, the police do their job. When I walk around here, yeah, I feel safe," that resident said.
Gulluni noted that feeling of security should continue because their sweep will also continue.
"This is going to go on, this is not terminating today," Gulluni said.
Some of the evidence displayed at the press conference included six guns, $13,000 in cash, and crack cocaine - all removed from the streets within the last week.
Several arrests were warrant apprehensions:
- Kaevon Brimfield, 26, of Springfield - outstanding warrant from Chicopee District Court for murder
- Carey Pilot, 46, of Springfield - outstanding warrant from Berkshire District Court for murder and intimidation of a witness
- Angel Ramir, 24, of Springfield - four outstanding warrants out of Springfield District Court for possession with a firearm without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, two counts of assault and battery on police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, resisting arrest, assault, and larceny over $1,200
- Kenneth Delgado, 42, of Springfield - three outstanding warrants from Springfield District Court on three counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for felony, three counts larceny over $1,200, three counts of malicious damage to property over $1,200, possession of a burglarious instrument, receiving stolen property under $1,200, resisting arrest, drug possession with intent to distribute Class A, drug possession with intent to distribute Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class D, and failure to provide DNA sample
- Mario Solorzano-Martinez, 40, of Springfield - outstanding Superior Court warrant from Connecticut on fugitive from justice, sexual assault in the first, second, and fourth degree, and risk of injury to child.
Authorities also arrested:
- Neftali Marcial, 22, of Springfield - outstanding warrant from Springfield District Court for assault and battery of a household member, and strangulation
- Juvenile, 16, of Springfield - charges stemming from a breaking and entering.
- Orlando Ocasio, 34, of Springfield - violation of a restraining order, motor vehicle infractions, and drug distribution
- Paul Mock, 21, of Springfield - assault and battery on a family member
- Oren Anderson,40, of Springfield - intimidation of a witness, and various drug distribution charges.
- Geraldine Willis, 54, of Springfield - kidnapping, larceny, assault and battery, breaking and entering, and intimidation of a witness
- Rosangela Vanegas,42, of Springfield - credit card fraud
- Timothy Bargalla, 47, of Springfield - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Michael Lane, 47, of Springfield - unarmed robbery
- Jose Cancel, 44 - drug distribution charges
- Dominique Wise, 27, of Springfield - assault and battery on a family member
- Deana O’Connor, 34, of Springfield - assault and battery on a family member
- Erick Ruiz, 37, of Springfield - motor vehicle and drug offenses
- Enrique Baerga, 52, Homeless - drug possession with intent to distribute Class B
- Shawn Phillips, 50, of Holyoke - drug Possession with intent to distribute Class B
- Domingo Carrion, 22, of Springfield - operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Gladys Diaz, 36, of Lynn - drug possession of Class A and B
- Christian Rivera, 33, of Springfield - motor vehicle violations
- Colby Wilkerson, 28, Springfield - illegal possession of a firearm (second offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device.
The D.A.'s office added that several narcotics investigations were conducted, resulting in several arrests:
- 38 Maryland Street - Seized during the operation: a stolen Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, 20 grams of cocaine, and approximately $1,448
- Brandon Brown, 26, of Springfield - arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine (18-36 grams), illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, receiving stolen property under $1,200
- 273 Jasper Street:
- Geneva Lamere, 33, and Sheneqaaua Griffin, 42, both of Springfield - summonsed to court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, two counts of possession of a high capacity feeding device, and improper storage of a firearm.
- Gliffaud Gelin, 30, of Springfield - summonsed to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle after suspension (subsequent offense), and refusal to submit to a police officer.
- State Street:
- Roy Manuel Santiago, 23, Springfield - arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession Class B, and armed with a firearm while in commission of a robbery.
- Christopher Fonville, 28, of Springfield - arrested and charged with armed with a firearm while in commission of a robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
- 47 School Street and 41 Humber Street - Seized during the operation: $12,931, materials and paraphernalia used in the packaging and sale of narcotics, and a 2011 BMW
- Angel Mercado, 41, and and Evelyn Vazquez, 31, both of Springfield - both arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute Class B
- 47 Algonquin Place
- Wilfredo Montanez, 25, of Springfield - arrested and charged with drug distribution Class A, drug possession with intent to distribute Class A, drug distribution Class B, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and drug possession with intent to distribute Class B.
- Jose Rodriguez-Ortiz, 31, of Springfield - arrested and charged with drug distribution Class A, drug possession with intent to distribute Class A, drug distribution Class B, drug possession with intent to distribute Class B, possession of ammunition without an FID Card.
