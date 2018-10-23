GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the man that was killed after being hit by a car in Greenfield Monday night.
Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney identified the vicitm as 66-year-old Ivan Doncev of Greenfield.
The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Elm Street.
Police had the area blocked off for hours last night while they investigated the crash.
Further information on the incident has not been released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
